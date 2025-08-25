Carney: The Trump Tariffs Are Here Forever — and The Democrats Will Not Be Able to Run Against Them

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed trade.

After pointing to CBO projections on tariff revenue that he noted have to be taken with a grain of salt since 10-year projections are always a bit dicey, Carney stated that “the tariffs are here forever. Democrats may hate Donald Trump, they might want to run against his tariffs, but they will not be able to.”

