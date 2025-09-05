Crockett: Trump Not Physically or Mentally Capable of Finishing His Term

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Wednesday on the “Grounded” podcast that President Donald Trump was not physically or mentally capable of finishing his term.

Journalist Maritsa Georgiou said, “I also want to talk about what’s going on with the president’s health.”

Crockett said, “So, I don’t know Donald Trump hand look like it’s about to fall off. But no, in all seriousness, though, I do think that we should have a reasonable conversation about what the 25th means and whether or not, he is physically capable of serving as well as, you know, I’ve already decided that he is mentally incapable.”

She continued, “His weird paranoia is wild. The fact that we just got done talking about the fact that he’s moving, you know, the National Guard into all these cities and that kind of stuff, he has imagined emergencies for everything. He imagined we were in a economic emergency when we weren’t. And so then he decided that he was going to institute these tariffs that have now actually thrown us into a tailspin.”

She added, “This is why this amendment matters. This is why you have to have a president that is competent and is in touch with reality, because they literally have so much power with being able to control an army, with being able to control all these federal agencies.”

Crockett concluded, “So we are currently investigating, not the president’s health, the former president’s health. Right. The current president is visibly, struggling more physically than the previous president, that is for sure. So only once you know, the swollen, ankles and some other stuff that they say, oh, yeah, he’s got this condition. They did not tell us the severity of his condition.”

