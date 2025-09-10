Marlow: Kirk Was ‘Incredible’ ‘as a Man’ 

Wednesday, on “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newxmax, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow discussed Charlie Kirk’s life and legacy.

After viewing video of Kirk debating at Oxford, Marlow stated, “I will opine briefly on Charlie’s masterclass there in Oxford, imagine the decades of moments like that that Charlie deserved. He deserved to be here. He wanted a life of longevity. … He lived a life where he was planning for the future he was planning. … He was incredibly healthy. He eats a Spartan diet. He’s the type of guy who is the type of guy who is volunteering at church on weekends. He is the type of guy in bed early and listening to a podcast or reading something that is going to enrich him. That’s how he spent his time. He really got his jollies through accomplishment and through his family. And that just adds to the devastation.”

He added, “As someone who’s gotten to know him so well, I’m so impressed with Charlie as a man. As a man, he was incredible. He wasn’t just a great activist and broadcaster. He was a great person.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo