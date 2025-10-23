For Charlie — Exclusive: Scott Presler Calls on All MAGA Voters to Text 32 People to Make Sure They Vote in November

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler discussed upcoming elections.

Presler said, “If every one of the audience members watching this right now texts 32 people in honor of what would have been Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday on October 14…we will be able to text every single Republican that voted…to come out in 2025.”

