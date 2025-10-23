Pritzker: I’m Not Undercutting Integrity of Election by Saying Trump Will Steal It, Trump Is ‘By Sending Troops Into Our Cities’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) argued that he isn’t questioning the integrity of the 2026 elections by suggesting President Donald Trump might steal them, rather, Trump “is challenging the integrity of the next election by sending troops into our cities.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “There are many Democrats who pointed to Donald Trump before the ’24 election saying he was challenging the integrity of the election by saying almost exactly what you’re saying about him now. Why do you think he’s going to steal the election?”

Pritzker answered, “What I’m telling you is, you can just look back in his own history, back to 2020, after the election, when he claimed fraud, he claimed it had been stolen from him. And he and Michael Flynn discussed — and Michael Flynn very publicly talked about — maybe we should use troops and go in and seize the ballot boxes and count the votes. You don’t think Donald Trump heard that and thought, maybe that’s a good idea? And here we are, he’s sending troops on the streets of American cities into blue states, in blue cities, and he wants to — he’s calling it about crime, but that’s not at all what it’s about –.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “And you don’t think by saying this now that you are somehow challenging the integrity of the next election?”

Pritzker responded, “No. … He is challenging the integrity of the next election by sending troops into our cities. That’s what I believe this is about. It isn’t about fighting crime. He’s said he’s going after the worst of the worst, that is not what they’re doing, they are literally going after black and brown people because of the color of their skin.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett