Minnesota AG Ellison Calls Trump ICE Operations Capricious, Abusive, Unconstitutional

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said the Trump administration’s immigration operations in major cities are arbitrary, capricious and unconstitutional.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Let me let me start with you about your neighbors right there in Illinois and what what you’re seeing unfold there. I mean, the first question just is, as someone who’s a lawyer whose job is to enforce the law in your state, like, is there any way that these sorts of actions are to your mind, just baseline, lawful and constitutional? What’s happening in Chicago and other places?”

Ellison said, “No, they are not to my mind, lawful and constitutional. They’re arbitrary, capricious, they’re abusive. They’re designed to intimidate. They’re fundamentally un-American. I think that the American people should peacefully protest. We, the state attorney general’s, should remain vigilant and enforce the law to the degree that we have jurisdiction. And we’ve got to mobilize massively for people to vote despite the challenges that you just pointed out. At the end of the day our democracy is under assault from the White House, and we’ve got to accept that as reality and act accordingly to save this democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN