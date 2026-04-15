President Donald Trump’s momentum “will be over” if Democrats emerge victorious in the midterm elections, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters warned during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Gruters acknowledged that midterm elections are typically driven and determined by negative emotions — mostly anger. And in some cases, he said, it does not matter what President Donald Trump successfully does, because “Trump Derangement Syndrome is real” and the establishment media “bashes him every single minute of the day.”

“And every time he does something better, they get more upset. And so their voters are going to show up,” he said, although he highlighted a key difference this time around.

“We got the greatest showman that’s ever lived in our party” who has proven to “get these low propensity voters out.”

“He said he’s going to barnstorm the country,” Gruters said. “And I think this midterm election, I think people may be in for a big surprise. I think the President’s policies and messages are widely popular, and I think that we’re going to be in a position to win some seats.”

He also previewed the unconventional midterm convention, describing it as a forthcoming “Trumpapalooza” where the GOP will highlight “some great stories” and “all these incredible policies that the President’s pushing that are not covered.”

That way, Gruters continued, people will also know about the policies and initiatives Trump wants to get done the second half of his term, which will not be possible if Democrats gain majorities in the House or Senate. He used the government shutdown as an example of what Americans could see more of if Democrats gain majorities.

“They’re going to obstruct. They’re going to impeach. The President’s momentum will be over. The Democrats want chaos, and we want momentum, and we want to get the American people back to work, and we want them to keep more of what they earn. And this president’s all about it, in this focus every single day, and trying to make sure that the average American out there is taken care of,” Gruters said.

But Trump is, again, up against the establishment media, Gruters emphasized, reminding listeners that the establishment does not even want to given him credit for successful policies, including the very popular tax cuts.

“Mainstream media will never give the Republicans credit for anything, because all they want to see is chaos, and they want to see the President zero momentum, and so they’re not going to give any credit. That’s why the President has to go and storm the country. That’s why we have to do things like the midterm convention, which has never been done,” he said.

“And we’ll bring it, we’ll make people aware, and we’re gonna be front and center with the American people over the next couple of months, telling people all the great things that the president’s done,” he added.

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