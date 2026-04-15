Republicans are going to win a Senate seat in Georgia by “blocking and tackling,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the GOP’s prospects in the Peach State, Gruters pointed to his background and said they are “building a massive ground army” to help make a Republican victory reality.

“We’re going to win Georgia by blocking and tackling. Number one. You know, my background is, I’ve been a chairman for 23 years, working my way up in the minor leagues of party politics. And I tell people the average chairmen last 2.1 years, but if you focus on the fundamentals of registering voters, turning those voters out in election integrity, making sure these elections are safe and secure – which we’re working on every single day – we’re well on our way,” he said.

“And listen, we have, we’re building a massive ground army,” Gruters said, explaining that the GOP has the resources, correct messaging, and ultimately, the right point of view.

Gruters gave listeners more insight, reminding them that President Donald Trump gave him just one goal as chairman of the RNC: Win the midterms.

“The reason why there’s only one goal making sure we hold the majorities of the House and the Senate, is because there’s no other option: We have to win the midterms,” he said, explaining that Democrats will do whatever they must to win, so the GOP has to be prepared and show up.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to win, and you know, and that includes the one of the strongest ground games we’ve ever seen in the midterm election, and that’s going to include obliterating these guys with our resources in the campaign,” the RNC chairman said.

“And I think we have superior candidates, the right messaging, and so all that, as long as we continue to move forward and execute the plan, I think we have a real chance to defy history, including in Georgia,” he added, noting that Trump plans to work Georgia to help.

Gruters added, “We’re going to work overtime, because we think Georgia is one of the one of the pickup opportunities. Michigan’s a great pickup opportunity. New Hampshire is a great pickup opportunity, but we on the Senate, the map favors us, and so we’re going to go on the offense, and Georgia is obviously one of our top pickup targets.”

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