Marlow: Dems Can’t Answer Biden Legacy

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow said on the “Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel Thursday talked about Joe Biden and how he’ll impact Dems going forward.

Marlow said, “When Joe Biden’s legacy is going to come up, then it’s going to be impossible for them to answer in a way that’s going to be effective.”

He added, Newsom’s answer is he’ great president. Well, what about the open border, what about the Bidenflation, and Afghanistan withdrawal, where Americans and others got killed, leaving all those weapons in Afghanistan? What about the fact that his foreign policy led to wars in Ukraine and Gaza?”

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo