Exclusive — ‘Recrudescence of Jihadism’: Gorka Warns ‘Ungoverned’ Africa Hotbed of Terror, Christians Targeted

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka talked about the state of global terrorism.

Gorka said that when he came into office, “one area that had seen a recrudescence of jihadism was in central Africa, the Sahel, areas of ungoverned space on the African subcontinent.”

