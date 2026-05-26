Trump Says He ‘Checked Out Perfectly’ in Latest Physical Exam

President Donald Trump says he “checked out perfectly” in his latest physical examination at Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Tuesday.
Trump took to Truth Social during his ride home from Walter Reed in the early afternoon.
“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House,” he wrote.
President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health. His cardiac age — a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG — was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.
Trump received an MRI and lab testing during the October visit.
“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” he added. The labs results “were exceptional” as he had “stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters,” according to Barbabella.
In December, the White House released a statement from Barbabella regarding the MRI results after Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the failed Democrat vice-presidential nominee in 2024, called for their release. Barbabella said the president exhibited “excellent” cardiovascular health, as Breitbart News reported:
As part of President Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventative, to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long term vitality and function. President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal, no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.
Trump also underwent a physical in April 2025.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.