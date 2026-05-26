Trump Says He ‘Checked Out Perfectly’ in Latest Physical Exam

President Donald Trump says he “checked out perfectly” in his latest physical examination at Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Tuesday.

Trump took to Truth Social during his ride home from Walter Reed in the early afternoon.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House,” he wrote.

In total, the president spent about three and a half hours at Walter Reed, arriving just before 9:00 a.m. and departing just before 12:30 p.m. Though it was closed to reporters, the White House press guidance noted that Trump was set to meet with service members and staff ahead of his exam.

U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reported at the time that the president showed “excellent overall health” and had the cardiac age of someone 14 years his junior: Trump’s last physical was in October.