Van Jones: Voters Have ‘Buyers Remorse’ over Trump

On Tuesday, during CNN’s election night coverage, political commentator Van Jones declared voters have “buyers remorse” over President Donald Trump.

Jones said, “I’m happy. You know why? Buyer’s remorse from Independents. Independents gave Donald Trump a shot, buyer’s remorse. The Latin community gave him a shot. You see, buyer’s remorse. Black men gave Trump a shot. They have come back home, buyer’s remorse. Why? Because people are sick of the status quo. That’s why they voted for Trump the first time. That’s why they voted him out the second time. That’s why they voted him back in. People want change. And Donald Trump said he was going to do something about grocery prices. He’s done everything, but he’s putting in gold toilets in the White House that he’s tearing up. He’s gallivanting around the world, and you’re seeing buyer’s remorse in places where Republicans had some hope.”

He added, “This thing is starting to settle out now. This is about basic needs that people have and basic rights people expect. That’s what seems to be under fire from this administration. And if they think they can spin and talk and spin and talk, and nobody’s going to notice that they just got proven wrong tonight.”

