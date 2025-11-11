Jeffries: SCOTUS Is ‘Corrupt,’ Operating ‘Above the Law’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accused the Supreme Court of corruption.

Jeffries said, “As House Democrats we’re committed to driving down the high cost of living, to fixing our broken health care system, and at the same period of time cleaning up the corruption that exists in Washington, D.C., in the Congress, at the Supreme Court, and of course with the Trump administration, the most corrupt administration in American history, so we can actually deliver a country of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “I just want to be precise. You say the Supreme Court has been corrupt. Is that what you’re saying?”

Jeffries said, “Yeah, what I’m saying is that the outrageous behavior by individual justices like Clarence Thomas and Justice Alito, and the failure to have an ethical code of conduct, is corrupt. These are the only people in the country who can operate above the law. And so what I am suggesting is that as we focus on delivering a country that actually works for working-class Americans, we’ve got to make sure that every single branch of government is working in a manner consistent with lifting up the quality of life of everyday Americans and holding themselves to the same standards that working-class Americans are expected to live by: work hard and play by the rules.

