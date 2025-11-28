Exclusive — Filmmaker Sean Stone: RFK, RFK Jr. Earned Their Legacy with ‘Courage in the Face of Death’

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” director Sean Stone discussed “RFK: Legacy.”

Stone stated, “I wanted to very much convey, like, the sense of what a politician could be, which is to be courageous in the face of death.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo