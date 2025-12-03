GOP Rep. Alford: Democrats Want ‘Chaos’ from Another Government Shutdown

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) warned congressional Democrats were pushing the country to another government shutdown.

“Well, I mean, that’s the thing,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “I mean, are we really going to go through this again? I mean, you’ve got to get as much work done as possible so that you can ensure that they don’t — your colleagues on the left don’t have that weapon to shut down the government again at the end of January.”

Alford replied, “You’re absolutely right. We are working hard on that. We worked very hard to get all 12 appropriation bills out of committee before the end of the fiscal year. We got three off the House floor, volleyed those over to the Senate. They came back attached to that continuing resolution earlier this year that reopened the government after the Schumer shutdown. It is our responsibility to get the rest of these passed. Again, we’re — I think it’s going to come back in some sort of minibus, maybe Defense and Labor … and Health as they typically are. But we cannot afford another government shutdown, and I think that’s where the Democrats are headed. They want chaos in our country, and we’re not going to allow it.”

