Dem Sec’y of State Benson: SAVE Act Is Attempt to ‘Rig’ Elections

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” Michigan gubernatorial candidate Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said that the SAVE America Act is an “attempt to, essentially, rig our elections, because, as the president said, he’s afraid of the voters.”

While discussing the SAVE America Act, Benson said, “Democratic governors, particularly in battleground states like Michigan, can use every tool in our disposal, in particular, to fight these demands in our state courts, in our federal courts, and also enact policies to protect against a lot of the overreach and abuse of power that we’re seeing at the federal level.”

She added, “[T]his really, also, underscores the importance of having secretaries of state, attorneys general, governors in states throughout the country, in particular in battleground states like Michigan, that will stand up to these lies, to this insincere attempt to, essentially, rig our elections, because, as the president said, he’s afraid of the voters. And governors, in this moment, can use our tools, seek recusal in the courts, and a number of other things that can actually protect our voters and citizens. And, in many ways, these state officials are all we have left to do that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett