Dem Rep. Doggett on ACA Fraud: Trump Might Be Encouraging It, Shouldn’t Be Reason to End Subsidies

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) responded to a GAO report on fraud within Obamacare by stating that “a permissive attitude from the Trump administration may be encouraging some fraud from insurance brokers, but it ought not to be an excuse” for letting subsidies expire and “denying Americans health care that they need so much.”

Doggett said, “I saw a report that Republicans obtained from the Government Accountability Office last week so that they could yell fraud, fraud, fraud to justify denying these credits. But if you look at the details of the report, it shows the fraud is coming from a group of insurance brokers and agents, that the Biden administration responded by suspending 850 of those people, and no surprise, the Trump administration reinstated all of them. There’s no guarantee that the Trump administration is doing its part to prevent fraud. Indeed, Trump can’t pardon enough healthcare executives who’ve stolen millions from the government and won’t even require them to provide restitution, as they’ve been ordered to do.”

He continued, “So, a permissive attitude from the Trump administration may be encouraging some fraud from insurance brokers, but it ought not to be an excuse for denying Americans health care that they need so much. And we are really in a healthcare crisis for millions of people across the country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett