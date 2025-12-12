Dem Rep. Crow: Trump’s Actions in Caribbean ‘Exactly How Wars Start’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said the Trump administration’s military strikes on alleged drug boats and the U.S. Coast Guard seizing an oil tanker in the Caribbean were “exactly how wars start.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Where do you stand on the Trump administration’s latest moves against Venezuela, especially as there’s new reporting right now that the U.S. potentially could wind up seizing more Venezuelan oil tankers?”

Crow said, “As somebody that did three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, our nation’s longest wars that went unchecked with very little accountability, very little debate, I am deeply troubled that we are in this cycle again. This is exactly how conflicts escalate, how they spin out of control. Nobody in Congress knows what’s going on with Venezuela, Democrat, Republican doesn’t matter nobody’s been getting the briefs.”

Blitzer said, “As you mentioned, Congressman, you’re a former combat veteran. You understand war. Do you believe we’re headed in the direction of war with Venezuela, or does this get resolved?”

Crow said, “Well, what I know is that this is exactly how wars start and escalate, which is why I’m so worried about it and why we need to make sure that we stop this. This is Congress’ role, right? The founders gave Congress this power because we are the ones who are most accountable to the people.”

He added, “We are not being consulted. Donald Trump wants to act like Congress doesn’t exist and doesn’t matter. I am unwilling to allow him to do that. We need information. We need to understand what’s going on. And if he is intending to engage Venezuela militarily, I will try to stop it.”

