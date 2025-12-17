Wasserman Schultz on Threat of Jihad: Have to Focus on Trump as Threat to Our Values, He’s Trying to ‘Divide’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) responded to a question on if Islamophobia or jihad is a bigger threat to the United States, its values, and the life of Americans by stating that “if we’re worried about the threat to American values,” we should put our focus “on the person who’s in the White House.” Because, among other reasons, he’s trying “to divide, instead of unite us.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “I’ll ask an open-ended question: What is the bigger threat to America right now, American values, American life, Islamophobia or jihad?”

Wasserman Schultz responded, “I think we have to focus, quite frankly, on, if we’re worried about the threat to American values, on the person who’s in the White House. … I’m going there, because we have a president who has completely undermined our democracy, who has –.”

Vittert then cut in to ask Wasserman Schultz if she sees jihad as a problem.

Wasserman Schultz responded, “What I don’t see is it as a single lens problem. We have a president who has been determined to undermine our constitutional principles, to degrade our democracy, to divide, instead of unite us.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett