Krishnamoorthi: Affordable Care Act Credits Are So Premiums Are ‘Affordable, At Least More Affordable Than They Are’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) argued that the Affordable Care Act tax credits should be extended “so people’s health insurance premiums are affordable, at least more affordable than they are right now.”

Krishnamoorthi said, “I don’t think anybody wants an energy grab or a power grab in Venezuela. This smacks of something that is imperialist or colonialist. They want us to be focused on problems here at home. Just to give you an example: The ACA tax credits have expired. And tomorrow, there’s actually a vote here with regard to extending those tax credits so people’s health insurance premiums are affordable, at least more affordable than they are right now. And we should be focused on that.”

He continued, “And I feel that the president’s almost trying to distract attention away from that, with regard to the Venezuelan military adventure so he doesn’t have to talk about it.”

