Nolte: Newsom’s Wife Gives Her Boys Dolls, Gender-Swaps Bedtime Stories

The first lady of the failed state of California, Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom-Ocasio-Rodham, prefers the term “first partner” to be “gender inclusive,” and has admitted that things are going on in the Newsom household that might warrant a visit from social services.

Grooming? You be the judge…

“I’ve given our boys dolls, even if they tear the head off. I’ve given them dolls to learn that care and caregiving is not just an activity that’s reserved for women but that it’s also an activity that is a responsibility of men,” she admits for no reason I can think other to beat Tim Walz’s wife in this year’s “Craziest Governor’s Wife Contest.”

It gets worse, as in impossibly dumber…

“[I]f I’m reading a book and the protagonist is male, I just change ‘he’ to ‘she,’” she claims. “I don’t do this only with girls but also for my sons because I want them to see that women can be the center of the story. That women matter. Women are interesting.”

I’m gonna stop right here and call bullshit.

Try it.

Go ahead and try to read a story switching up the sexes. How do you deal with the names? A man named Betty? A girl named Ralph? How do you keep track of all that? You can’t. Come on, she’s lying. She’s pandering. And it’s not like there’s a shortage of stories out there with female protagonists.

But she persisted…

“At the end of the day we’re all kind of in a place in history maybe where recognizing what’s ultimately deconstruct gender roles and ultimately be human. And that’s exciting to me,” she continues. “So you know, I’ll just continue kind of do my work and try [to] deconstruct all these limiting narratives about what it means to be a woman.”

People like California’s first shrew cannot allow kids to be kids, and this is a deliberate attempt to mess with their sexuality. The Newsom kids range in age from 15 to ten. Why are they still playing with dolls? What the hell is going on in that house?

Back in 2023, this hideous woman said she gave her kids a brainwashing tour of red states so they could learn about firsthand about racism, sexism, and bullying.

She’s basically admitting to teaching her poor kids bigotry and prejudice against people who are different from them — them being us red state hicks…

“I know for a fact that we don’t get all of this history in our schools. Um, and it’s part of, you know, enlivening them, building their curiosity, expanding their hearts, their empathy, so that they can be the change they wish to see in the world,” she says in a language called Valley Girl. “And recognize that, you know, we have work to do and so that we have healing to do. And so that they can, you know, use their voices when they see pain, suffering, bullying, racism, misogyny around them. I am a truth seeker.”

She sounds like a load of laughs.

What a humorless, brittle boor this woman is.

This woman hates us and wants to be first lady of the United States, I mean first partner.

I prefer first groomer.