Burgum: The United States ‘Needs to Have a Presence in Greenland’ for National Security, Minerals

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum discussed Greenland.

Burgum said, “The Arctic is going to be the new frontier of defense around the Northern Hemisphere and we need to, it’s absolutely, from a national security standpoint, the U.S. needs to have a presence in Greenland.”

