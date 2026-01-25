Exclusive: Department of War Responds to ‘Invisible Coup’ Revelations, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’ America Training Chinese Pilots

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Kingsley Wilson, the press secretary for the Department of War, talked about Invisible Coup.

Wilson said, “That kind of behavior is unacceptable. And we, of course, work in concert with our interagency partners, whether it’s the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security to make sure that if we uncover any of that activity, we refer it quickly to law enforcement authorities that can act on it.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

