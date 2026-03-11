Comer: DOJ’s Southern District of New York Told New Mexico Authorities to Stand Down on Epstein Zorro Ranch Investigation

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that he believed the Department of Justice told New Mexico authorities to back off their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called Zorro Ranch.

According to Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, the request came from the Southern District of New York under President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Partial transcript as follows:

WATTERS: Good. I have questions about this ranch. It sounds pretty sick. If what’s been said about it’s true, what are you hearing?

COMER: Well, I’m glad that the New Mexico authorities are going there and searching that property. I know that if no one searches the property, whenever this investigation is finally concluded, people are always going to have questions about whether or not there were deaths there, whether or not there were mysterious surgeries and things like that happening on the ranch. I don’t know, but I do know this, the federal government asked New Mexico to stop their investigation, I believe, back in 2019 of that ranch.

So there’s just so many questions about how the government failed the victims, and how government failed in trying to prosecute Epstein sooner. I mean, this whole thing doesn’t make sense. Everyone has conspiracy theories on how Epstein was able to get away with it. Was it because he had powerful friends? Was it because he was an agent? We don’t know, but we’re going to find out, and I’m glad that they’re on the ground now in New Mexico, searching that property.

WATTERS: Congressman, you said in 2019, the government told New Mexico authorities to stand down investigating the ranch. Do you know what branch of the government?

COMER: It was the Department of Justice, I believe, and I believe it was because they had had, I believe, it perhaps was the Southern District of New York, because they had taken over the investigation at that point. So again, these are questions that we have. We want to get the answers, but I am — I will say publicly, I’m glad that the New Mexico authorities are on the ground searching that property.

I don’t know if there’s anything there. I don’t think anybody knows, but I do know this, Jesse, it’s probably never been searched before very thoroughly.

WATTERS: That’s crazy.

COMER: The house probably has, but the property hasn’t.