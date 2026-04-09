Deluzio: Have to Talk 25th Amendment, ‘Not Sure It Matters Whether It’s Productive’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said that he’s “not sure it matters whether” a discussion of the 25th Amendment is “productive or not. I think it’s important, and it has to happen.”

Guest host Alex Witt asked, “Well, it may not have percolated through lawmakers, but you have influential MAGA voices like Candace Owens, Alex Jones, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, all of whom are joining dozens of Democrats and their calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, which the president’s Cabinet, of course, is very unlikely to do. But is that conversation productive now?”

Deluzio answered, “I’m not sure it matters whether it’s productive or not. I think it’s important, and it has to happen. Look, I think this president even threatening such an obvious war crime is part of a longer pattern of abuse of power and unhinged behavior that’s really dangerous. And to have people around him like the defense secretary, rather than saying, no, Mr. President, you’re wrong, and, instead, doubling down on those threats, it’s just dangerous stuff. So, I have little confidence the Cabinet he has selected and that senators have approved [is] going to do anything to constrain this president. It’s time for the Congress to get back to Washington, to put a stop to this war, and take away this president’s power to continue to wage it and [put] American lives and dollars at risk while life at home continues to become more expensive.”

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