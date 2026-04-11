Escape from New York: Mamdani Plan to Racialize Tax Code Will Have Taxpayers Fleeing

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris talked about Zohran Mamdani.

Morris said, “The biggest victim of this policy is going to be Kathy Hochul when the last living taxpayer just hits the road, and she has to look at this guy and say you had to make a race-based tax system.”

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