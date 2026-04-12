Trump: U.S. Military Will ‘Clean Out’ Strait of Hormuz

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy would “clean out” the Strait of Hormuz.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “Mr. President, can you explain to us what is going on right now with the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz?”

Trump said, “Well, we’re going to be blockading. It’ll take a little while, but it’ll be effective pretty soon. And we had meetings yesterday, as you said, lasted 21 hours. That was a long meeting with some very good representatives as you know JD and Steve and Jared. So we were well represented, but we didn’t get there on the important issue. They want to have nuclear weapons, they’re not going to have nuclear weapons. I’ve been saying that for 30 years. I would never allow that to happen before I was in politics, and that country will not have nuclear weapons. Most countries shouldn’t be allowed to have, but that country will not have nuclear weapons.”

He added, “It won’t take long to clean it out. So we’re going to clean out the strait, and they’ll be able to use the strait and not too long a distance. But we had a very intensive negotiation, and toward the end, it got very friendly, and we got just about every point we needed, except for the fact that they refused to give up their nuclear ambition. And that’s the only point. Frankly, to me, that was the most important point by far.”

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