‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall on AI: ‘We Have to Beat China Without Becoming China’

During an appearance on NewsMax2’s “News Now,” Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, argued for beating China without “becoming China” regarding artificial intelligence.

Hall said, “We don’t want to live in a world built on AI Chinese rails. We know that since 2017, the Chinese have been on a determined drive for AI global dominance by 2030. We’re almost there. And the reason that that matters for us is two reasons. One, the economics, right? One third of the S&P 500 is constituted around the American Mag Seven or big seven American tech companies. So it’s an economic tentpole. But the other reason why is because we know that whoever gains global supremacy in AI is going to have battlefield full spectrum dominance in things like cyber security hacking of missile systems, hacking of infrastructure as well.”

He continued, “And so we have to beat China without becoming China. Nobody wants to be a techno authoritarian surveillance state, but that’s why you see the president laser focused on this.”

He added, “Most experts say that we’re six months to three years ahead in the AI race with China. It depends on how you’re defining that, whether you’re talking about compute, whether you’re talking about other advancements. But, there’s no question that they’re putting their money where their mouth is. The Chinese spend more on importing semiconductors than they have oil. So we cannot sit back, and get idle on this issue.

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