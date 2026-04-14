Behar: Jesus Himself Did Not Run Around Saying, ‘I’m the Messiah, I’m the Messiah’

Behar claims Jesus never said he was the messiah. She gests schooled by the rest of the panel. "That's exactly what Jesus said!" Haines said. Behar responds by saying Jesus would be "narcissistic" for saying it. pic.twitter.com/h6kXTxODz9

During Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” show co-host and chronic Trump critic Joy Behar argued Jesus Christ never proclaimed he was the Messiah.

She argued that such a declaration would have been “narcissistic” on Jesus’ part.

The discussion pertained to a since-deleted Truth Social post from President Donald Trump that some argued portrayed him as Jesus Christ.

Partial transcript as follows:

BEHAR: Yeah, but Jesus himself did not run around saying, “I’m the messiah. I’m the messiah.” FARAH GRIFFIN: Uh, Jesus did kind of say “I am the messiah.” (CROSSTALK) SARA HAINES: That’s exactly what Jesus said, “I am the messiah.” (LAUGHTER) BEHAR: No, he did not. Jesus was more modest than that. Listen, I knew Jesus.

(h/t Newsbusters)

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