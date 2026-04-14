Behar: Jesus Himself Did Not Run Around Saying, ‘I’m the Messiah, I’m the Messiah’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” show co-host and chronic Trump critic Joy Behar argued Jesus Christ never proclaimed he was the Messiah.
She argued that such a declaration would have been “narcissistic” on Jesus’ part.
The discussion pertained to a since-deleted Truth Social post from President Donald Trump that some argued portrayed him as Jesus Christ.
Partial transcript as follows:
BEHAR: Yeah, but Jesus himself did not run around saying, “I’m the messiah. I’m the messiah.”
FARAH GRIFFIN: Uh, Jesus did kind of say “I am the messiah.”
(CROSSTALK)
SARA HAINES: That’s exactly what Jesus said, “I am the messiah.”
(LAUGHTER)
BEHAR: No, he did not. Jesus was more modest than that. Listen, I knew Jesus.
(h/t Newsbusters)
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