Behar: Jesus Himself Did Not Run Around Saying, ‘I’m the Messiah, I’m the Messiah’

Jeff Poor

During Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” show co-host and chronic Trump critic Joy Behar argued Jesus Christ never proclaimed he was the Messiah.

She argued that such a declaration would have been “narcissistic” on Jesus’ part.

The discussion pertained to a since-deleted Truth Social post from President Donald Trump that some argued portrayed him as Jesus Christ.

Partial transcript as follows:

BEHAR: Yeah, but Jesus himself did not run around saying, “I’m the messiah. I’m the messiah.”

FARAH GRIFFIN: Uh, Jesus did kind of say “I am the messiah.”

(CROSSTALK)

SARA HAINES: That’s exactly what Jesus said, “I am the messiah.”

(LAUGHTER)

BEHAR: No, he did not. Jesus was more modest than that. Listen, I knew Jesus.

(h/t Newsbusters)

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