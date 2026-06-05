Fetterman: Blanche Not Someone I Could Support for AG

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said he was not planning to vote for Todd Blanche to be Attorney General.

Fetterman said, “Well, I mean, I just would like to remind people watching that it wasn‘t that long ago that it was very normal for members of the opposite party would vote for their nominees. I mean, that really wasn‘t scandalous or outrageous. And now, as you pointed out, there are some that I have voted for, and I‘ve been able to work together on them. And that‘s actually been really productive right now. So, with him, I don‘t believe that’s someone that I could support. I think everyone was collectively horrified by, like that slush fund or whatever you want to call like that, 1776 fund, whatever. I didn‘t even encounter anyone on the other side that even thought that was a great idea. So, overall, I mean, the attorney general is never, ever the president‘s personal attorney. And so, that would be, you know, my concern. And now, for me, it‘s really not shocking that me, that I wouldn‘t vote for him. You know, I evaluated, you know, all of them and met with all of the nominees, and in this situation, it’s pretty straightforward right now.”

He added, “Now, I suspect he‘ll have enough votes just on the Republican side. But, overall, I would be surprised if there is a Democrat that‘s going to vote for him at this point. And it‘s not, like, a personal thing. I‘m not implying that he‘s breaking the laws or he‘s [inaudible], but it‘s just not someone that he wouldn’t be my choice, and that’s where I’ve been.”

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