Nolte: John Bolton Agrees to Guilty Plea for Felony Mishandling Classified Docs

Insufferable NeverTrumper John Bolton has worked out a plea deal and will plead guilty to a single count of “illegal retention of sensitive national security documents,” reports far-left CNN.

Bolton was originally charged with “eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retention of national defense information.” A conviction on any of those counts would’ve meant serious jail time.

On this one count, although the penalty is up to five years in prison, the deal apparently comes with Bolton agreeing to plead guilty and pay a fine of $2.25 million without jail time. However, a judge could still sentence the 77-year-old to prison regardless of the plea agreement.

What he’s pleading guilty to is a felony, which means he will lose his privileges of voting and owning firearms.

The Justice Department claimed that Bolton sent more than 1,000 pages of classified information to his wife and daughter via email. Then he allegedly printed out this information and kept it in his home. His motive was purely mercenary: he wanted it for his Trump-bashing memoir.

During the first Trump presidency, Bolton served as National Security Adviser for a year. Fairly soon it became pretty obvious to everyone, including the president, that Bolton only agreed to the job to undermine Trump and burnish his standing with the corporate media and political establishment. One of the rare times Trump has copped to a mistake is admitting that he should’ve fired Bolton sooner.

Trump has since pulled Bolton’s Secret Service protection and referred to him as a “lowlife,” “sleazebag,” and “one of the dumbest people in Washington.”

As far as Bolton, like many afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, he ends his decades-long career in disgrace, not only with apparently a guilty plea to a felony, but look at what Mr. National Security will reportedly plead guilty to: an act that jeopardized our national security.

Bolton’s reputation was built on America going to war with anyone and everyone whom he considered a threat to our… national security. And now, if these reports prove accurate, here he is, about to plead guilty to putting our security at risk for his own benefit in the form of the status and royalties that come with publishing a book bashing Trump.

What a hypocrite.

Shame on him.

Bolton’s arraignment is scheduled for July 26, which gives Normal People plenty of time to purchase popcorn and party hats.