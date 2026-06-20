POLITICO’s Martin: Newsom ‘Flexible Enough’ to Admit Woke Failures if He Thinks That’s Expedient

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” POLITICO Senior Political Columnist Jonathan Martin said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is “flexible enough” that he would admit the failure of some of California’s left-wing policies “in a general election if he thought that that was the direction to win” and cited his move to the center on trans issues.

Host Bill Maher said, “If Gavin Newsom, with all the California baggage, is going to try to win over America, isn’t he going to have to say some version of our too woke policies just didn’t work here? We wanted less testing, because that would be something to do with equity, and it made the kids stupider. We didn’t want to tell the homeless they have to get off the street, because that would be, I don’t know, interrupting their –.”

Martin then cut in to respond, “I think he’s flexible enough that he would do it in a general election if he thought that that was the direction to win. I think he’d be up for that. Look at the trans issue. He’s moved on that more to the center politically. So, I think he’d be willing to do it. The challenge is, are the votes and quotes, as they say, from his past, and they hold that against him because, previously, he said other stuff. That’s a challenge.”

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