Federal investigators are hoping to use DNA collected from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to prove that she committed immigration fraud, a new report suggests.

This week, sources told the New York Post that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to prove Omar committed immigration fraud through DNA evidence collected at the Somalia-born congresswoman’s Washington, DC, residence.

The Post reports:

Federal prosecutors are planning to use DNA evidence to prove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) committed immigration fraud, as part of the sprawling investigation into the congresswoman, sources told The Post.

[Emphasis added] People familiar with the years-long criminal probe said the feds have made use of whistleblowers, government records and now obtained DNA in an effort to substantiate decade-old allegations that Omar — and possibly members of her family like her father — defrauded immigration authorities. [Emphasis added] One source said the DNA evidence was critical to proving an allegation that Omar married her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to help him get a green card — which never came to fruition. [Emphasis added]

Also this week, NewsNation detailed how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had been looking into Omar for months before the raid last week.

In January, for example, ICE agents reportedly met with Scott Johnson of Powerline Blog. Powerline Blog was one of the first online news sources to publish allegations of immigration fraud by Omar, including the claim that she married her brother to help him more quickly secure naturalized American citizenship.

Along with the immigration probe into Omar, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed that her office has opened a financial investigation into the congresswoman. The Biden administration previously investigated Omar’s finances after it was reported she had a multimillion-dollar net worth.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.