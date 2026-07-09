Begala: Trump Is Turning the White House into ‘Liberace’s Boudoir’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” network contributor Paul Begala said President Donald Trump’s renovations to the White House are turning it into “Liberace’s boudoir.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “What do yo make of the latest renovations?”

Begala said, “You know, he’s a temp. He’s a day trader. All of us are right. It’s not his house. It’s public housing. And by the way, if someone living in public housing in Houston had put all that stuff up I bet you they’d kick him out. So I think it’s appalling. He needs to conduct himself like he’s serving us. He’s turning our White House — it looks like Liberace’s boudoir. I mean, it’s it’s offensive. And it’s hurting him. We did a lot of groups. I advised, did focus groups in Iowa with Trump voters, and they’re raising the ballroom as a sign of corruption because they can’t afford groceries, gas and rent. And this guy is spending their money fixing up a house he’s living in for free.”

Political consultant Karen Finney said, “I worked in the first lady’s office, the level of care that we put into making sure that we matched what was previously there, because the respect and the reverence for the White House, is how you’re supposed to treat it when you are there temporarily.”

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