Hawley Says Jack Smith Violated the Law, the Constitution — ‘This Guy Ought to Be Prosecuted’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) spoke out against January 6 special counsel Jack Smith’s alleged abuses that he said violated the law and the Constitution.

“Let me go back to Senator [John] Kennedy,” host Sean Hannity said. “Did Smith read your emails and other people’s emails? How did he get them? And — I mean, did he read all of them? You know, did he share them with other people? Did people in his office read them? What do we know, Senator?”

Hawley replied, “Well, we know that he read my text messages. Yes, absolutely, Sean. He also tracked my phone. He tracked my whereabouts, my location, monitored my incoming calls and my outgoing calls. What did he do with the text messages? We don’t know that yet. What we do know is he absolutely read them. He absolutely shared them with members of his team and all of that illegally. The Justice Department requires that there be screening for any members of Congress in their text messages.”

“Jack Smith said under oath, as you just played, that he didn’t seek the text messages of members of Congress,” he continued. “But in fact, we know that he did. So, he lied. He violated the law. He violated the Constitution. This guy ought to be prosecuted.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor