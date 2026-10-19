MS NOW’s Hylton: Bernie, AOC-Endorsed Candidate in CA-22 Trying to Show ‘Progressive Politics Can Work’ in Rural Swing Areas

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” guest host Antonia Hylton talked about California’s 22nd congressional district and said that if Democratic nominee Randy Villegas wins over Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), it will show “progressive politics can work in a rural swing district.”

Hylton started by saying, “It is currently represented by Republican David Valadao, the last remaining House Republican to have voted to impeach Donald Trump who is still running for office. … Trump won the vote in the old 22nd district by six points, but with its newly redrawn boundaries, he would have only won by two. Valadao is a strong candidate who has deep ties to the district, but he has lost a race for Congress once before, and it was the last time we saw a blue wave in 2018. In 2020, Valadao won his seat back, and Democrats have been targeting it ever since.”

She continued, “This time around, the Democratic challenger is Randy Villegas. He’s a 31-year-old community college professor and political progressive endorsed by people like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Both Villegas and Valadao are the sons of immigrants to California’s Central Valley, but they’re campaigning on significantly different visions of what relief for the area’s farmworkers should look like. Keep an eye on this race when polls close in California for two reasons: It’s going to give us a clue as to which way Latino communities are leaning in this election, and it will tell us whether progressive politics can work in a rural swing district.”

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