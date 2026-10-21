Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove on Zuckerberg Considering Leaving CA Over Wealth Tax: Need Federal Rules So People ‘Can’t Cherry-Pick States’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) responded to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considering leaving the state over a possible wealth tax by stating that there are questions about having a one-time tax, but “it’s disappointing to hear that Mark Zuckerberg would pick up and leave. California, I think, has been very good to him, the industry, and his company. And it also shows that these kinds of questions deserve a solution at the national level so that companies and people like Zuckerberg can’t cherry-pick states.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “I just need to get your take on this headline, Mark Zuckerberg leaving the state? Where are you on this tax, and what would be your message to him?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “I will say, multiple things can be true. Everyone should be paying their fair share when it comes to taxes, people are really afraid of losing their healthcare and also losing access to healthcare jobs and healthcare in general, and it’s really important that you have a bill that offers a long-term solution for these long-term problems. And I think there are a lot of questions about Proposition 40, because it is a one-time tax, but these are larger issues. I would say that it’s disappointing to hear that Mark Zuckerberg would pick up and leave. California, I think, has been very good to him, the industry, and his company. And it also shows that these kinds of questions deserve a solution at the national level so that companies and people like Zuckerberg can’t cherry-pick states.”

Kamlager-Dove also said that there are volatility issues with California because it relies “on a small number of people to provide a lot of tax revenue to the state,” and the system should be a “more equal” one.

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