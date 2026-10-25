AG Blanche: Head of Alaska Election Commission Concerned Over Voter Confusion

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said “the head of the Alaska Election Commission, not President Trump, not me, has said that the second Dan Sullivan is running solely to confuse voters.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, it seems you already are taking action up in Alaska. Just for our audience to understand, there are two Dan Sullivans on the ballot there. There’s the incumbent senator, a Republican, Dan S. Sullivan, and then there’s a challenger there, Dan J. Sullivan. The Justice Department is suing Alaska preemptively to block the certification of the results if Senator Sullivan loses. Now, President Trump was asked about this lawsuit. He said quote, “I’m the one that said do it.” Who did he tell to do this? Did he tell you to do this?

BLANCHE: Well, first of all, let me correct you, okay. You describe facts that were just simply either at best misleading, but really a lie to your viewers. It is not two Dan Sullivans, one an incumbent and one running. That’s not true. The head of the Alaska Election Commission, not President Trump, not me, has said that the second Dan Sullivan is running solely to confuse voters, solely to pull votes away from the incumbent senator. Okay, so that is something that we’re dealing with. It’s not just two Dan Sullivans running on the ballot in Alaska. That is not true. And second, President Trump has been talking about what a travesty this is for many, many, many months, and the Department of Justice has been looking at it for many, many, many months, as we should under federal law. And you saw what we did earlier this week- late last week. And it was not- it’s not to let the federal government take over the Alaska system of selecting their next senator or certifying who’s going to be senator. It’s asking the court to step in where the Alaska Supreme Court didn’t, which is to look at federal law, and if necessary, to allow a process for Alaska to decide who should be who should be certified as a winner.