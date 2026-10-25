‘They’re Using Faulty Analysis’: Speaker Johnson Insists Poll Are ‘Wrong’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) doubled down on an earlier claim that polls showing Democrats with an edge in next week’s midterm elections were wrong.

Johnson said those surveys used “faulty analysis.”

“OK, so let’s talk through a couple of our new Fox News power rankings,” host Shannon Bream said. “When it comes to the House, 219 seats solidly Democrat, 198 Republican. That puts 18 as toss-ups. Also in our power rankings, this is a forecast for election night. If things go really well for Democrats, they end up with 237 seats. A good GOP night, our forecasters have, has 219 for Democrats. Meaning you’d still be in the minority in either scenario. You say those predictions are wrong. Why?”

Johnson replied, “Those polls are wrong. They’re based on faulty analysis. Look, in the last week, Shannon, you’ve had two polling organizations nationwide be exposed for completely fraudulent numbers and the more traditional researchers and poll organizations are acknowledging that they’ve been under-sampling Republicans. In fact, CNN ran a story less than a week ago, and they said that 14 out of the last 16 October polls in those elections, they under-sampled Republicans by an average of four points. Republicans are no longer responding to polls. Look, I’m going all around the country, Shannon. I’ve been in 21 states, 39 districts, just in the last three weeks. I’m going to the swing districts, the places where we’re going to flip blue seats to red, and we’re having hundreds of people turn out for these events. It’s excitement level like 2024.”

“And this is what I do — when I’m in these big arenas, Shannon, I ask for hands,” Johnson added. “Show me your hand if you’ve answered a poll in the last six months. They’ll be like three hands among 300 people. I’m telling you — these polls are off, all of them, because they’re using faulty analysis.”

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