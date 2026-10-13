Speaker Johnson: ‘I’m Telling You, the Polling Is Wrong’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) expressed optimism about Republican candidates in next month’s midterm election, despite polls suggesting strong outcomes for Democrats.

According to the Louisiana Republican, the polls were “wrong.”

“I’m going to give you a shot here to respond to some political analysts who say the House is gone, that the Dems are definitely going to be in the majority,” host Dana Perino said. “You disagree. You say that you can defy those odds. Here’s — you have the floor. How so?”

Johnson replied, “Yes, thank you, Dana. Good to be with you. We’re excited. I’m in Texas today. We will do three events here, and then I will head — I think I have got eight states this week. I have been doing this for almost two years, and I’m telling you, the polling is wrong. Now, you have a lot of polling organizations right now acknowledging that they’re undersampling Republicans, because Republicans don’t want to respond to polls anymore.”

“So, CNN did a story, Dana, just this week and acknowledged that Republicans have been underestimated in October polls 14 of the last 16 elections going back to 1994,” he continued. “Don’t buy it. I’m telling you, I’m on the ground in the swing districts. I am seeing huge energy in crowds. It feels like 2024 to me. That’s not registering in the polls, and we’re fired up.”

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