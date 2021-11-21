Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Wednesday officers arrested a suspect and found two adult victims of human trafficking connected to the rescue of a teenager in Detroit.

“A 15-year-old was rescued early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop at the border of Detroit and Warren when MSP stopped a black Dodge Charger for speeding. The driver was a girl who was reported missing in September from Jackson County and was considered a runaway,” Fox 2 reported.

Overnight Activity:

11/16 at 2:15 AM

Location:

Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr

Warren/Detroit Border

Synopsis:

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger for speed near 8 mile and Schoenherr. The female driver did not have ID and gave troopers a false name. 1/ pic.twitter.com/IcTRJI5ibx — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 16, 2021

While officers were taking her back to their post to arrange pickup with her guardian, they realized the driver believed she could be pregnant and also a victim of sex trafficking.

MSP updated the investigation Wednesday and said it executed several search warrants in connection to the teen’s case.

“During the search, they recovered two other adult victims of trafficking in Detroit and Highland Park,” the outlet continued.

UPDATE: Troopers and Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. They have executed several search warrants and recovered two other adult victims of trafficking in Detroit and Highland Park. One suspect has been arrested. The investigation is continuing. 6/ pic.twitter.com/gwm4Ektxq5 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 17, 2021

One suspect was taken into custody and officials are currently investigating the case.

“MSP has not released more details about the case or the name of the suspect at this time,” the Fox 2 report said.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) website, human trafficking involves using force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some kind of labor or commercial sex act:

Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in the United States. It can happen in any community and victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality. Traffickers might use violence, manipulation, or false promises of well-paying jobs or romantic relationships to lure victims into trafficking situations. Language barriers, fear of their traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement frequently keep victims from seeking help, making human trafficking a hidden crime.

In a subsequent post on Wednesday, MSP said if a person was a victim of human trafficking or knew someone who might need help, the individual should contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888, or text at 233733: