Man Accused of Kidnapping, Strangling Ex’s Toddler to Death with Cellphone Charger

A man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and strangling her to death with a cellphone charger, the New York Post reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Rashad Trice, 26, was charged Friday with kidnapping and killing Wynter Cole Smith on Sunday. He was also charged with as well as sexually assaulting and stabbing the girl’s mother, Symari Cole, who is his ex-girlfriend, in a Lansing apartment that same day,” according to the report.

Trice allegedly used a pink cellphone charging chord to strangle the toddler, according to the FBI. Her body was found on Wednesday evening in an eastern Detroit alley.

According to The Detroit News, pieces of the cellphone charger were found in Trice’s car after he was apprehended.

“The little girl disappeared after Trice allegedly attacked the mother, who then ran from the apartment, leaving her daughter and her 1-year-old son alone with Trice,” according to the report. “Trice, who was not Smith’s biological father, then grabbed the tot and took off in Smith’s car, authorities said, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued early Monday morning when they could not be found.”

Trice was arrested on Monday after a law enforcement officer tried to stop him and he fled and crashed into another police car, the report states. After the short chase and crash, Trice allegedly tried to take the officer’s gun before he was tased and taken to the hospital.

At the time, the toddler was not in the car, although it was covered in blood. FBI officials said they think the blood was from stab wounds Trice received after assaulting Cole.

“Trice denied kidnapping the girl, but authorities used cellphone location data to find her body,” according to the report. “The alleged killer told police that he and Cole had been arguing about money and stabbed each other when the dispute became violent.”

Trice allegedly told police “I am already a monster” a said he wanted to commit suicide, charging documents show.

Trice will be eligible for the death penalty and could face a minimum sentence of life in prison, according to the report.