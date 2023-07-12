Intruder Shot Dead After Allegedly Threatening Homeowner’s Life

An alleged Foley, Alabama, home intruder was shot and killed Tuesday night at about 11:10 p.m. after he reportedly threatened the homeowner’s life.

ABC3340 reported that Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home after receiving a burglary call, and the situation “escalated” while the deputies were en route.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Noah Hastings outside the home, and the homeowner, now unarmed, was waiting for the deputies to arrive.

AL.com noted that Hastings allegedly entered the home, and the homeowner warned him to leave. Hastings complied with the command to exit the house but allegedly “went into the front yard, began destroying property and made threats he would kill the homeowner.”

Five young children were in the home while the confrontation ensued. The homeowner, fearing for the family’s safety, shot Hastings.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

Watch: AWR Hawkins’ Tips on Exercising Self Defense

ahawkins

