An elderly former teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male student multiple times at a private school in Tomah, Wisconsin.

A jury in Monroe County convicted 74-year-old Anne N. Nelson-Koch on 25 charges after she was accused of committing sexual assault in the school’s basement, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday.

The assaults reportedly happened during the 2016-2017 school year when the woman was 67 and the student 14.

Now, Nelson-Koch faces over 600 years behind bars, and her sentencing is scheduled to take place on October 27, Channel 3000 reported on July 31:

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” said Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles, who acted as prosecutor in the case.

“He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth,” she added.

According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), there are different types of sexual assault. However, the group noted such instances are never the victim’s fault.

“The majority of perpetrators are someone known to the victim. Approximately eight out of 10 sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim, such as in the case of intimate partner sexual violence or acquaintance rape,” RAINN said.

Per the Journal report, Skiles requested the judge in the case revoke the woman’s bond and remand her to custody.

However, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe decided to order the woman released with GPS monitoring for the time being.

A teacher’s assistant in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, recently lost her job after she was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student enrolled at Elizabethtown Area Middle School.

Thirty-seven-year-old Megan Carlisle allegedly fondled the boy during an in-school suspension. He later claimed she “touched and caressed him inappropriately.”