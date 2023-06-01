A teacher’s assistant lost her job after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

On April 28, 37-year-old Megan Carlisle, who was a paraprofessional for Elizabethtown Area Middle School allegedly fondled the boy during an in-school suspension, the New York Post reported Wednesday:

The student claimed the woman “touched and caressed him inappropriately” at the time, according to Fox 43.

Hours later, Carlisle allegedly contacted him through Snapchat and they talked about sex. She then reportedly shared explicit images of herself with him and his friend, who is 16.

According to its website, Snapchat allows users to “Chat, Snap, and video call” their friends.

“That night the woman then allegedly picked up the 15-year-old boy in her car and drove to an empty parking lot, where they had sex,” the Post report said.

Following the encounter, the woman allegedly gave the boy $20 through Cash App for a meal and bought him vape pods.

Meanwhile, his friend took screenshots of the images shared through Snapchat, and law enforcement used them as evidence in the case when he reported what happened.

Now, authorities say the photos and videos Carlisle reportedly made were shared with an unknown number of other students.

“Searches have been conducted of Carlisle’s vehicle, home, cell phone. The investigation is ongoing due to additional allegations involving other victims,” the Northwest Regional Police Department said in a press release shared Friday.

The suspect is currently being held at the Lancaster County Prison on a $200,000 bail. The charges against her were listed as involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, dissemination of sexual materials to a minor, and unlawful contact, per the Post.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website’s page on sexual assault, “The majority of perpetrators are someone known to the victim.”

In a statement, school officials said Carlisle no longer worked for the school, adding, “The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation. We will have no further comments on this matter as it will be adjudicated in the courts.”