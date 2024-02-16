WATCH: NYC Subway Cellist Clobbered in Random Attack, Suspect Still at Large

Iain S. Forrest, 29
Instagram/eyeglasses.stringmusic
Olivia Rondeau

New York City police are searching for a woman who randomly attacked a cellist playing at a Midtown subway station before slipping away amid the rush-hour crowds, prompting the musician to suspend such performances “indefinitely.”

Shocking video posted by Iain S. Forrest, 29, shows the moment a woman obscuring her identity with a cap and scarf bashed him in the back of the head with his metal water bottle as he passionately played the cello.

Forrest can be seen crumpling over in pain as the woman quickly walked away.

According to the cellist, the assault occurred at the 34th St. Herald Square Station on February 13 at 5:50 p.m.

“She fled the station, shedding her outer clothes, and escaped into the nearby Macy’s, where NYPD were unable to locate her,” the musician wrote on X. “We urgently need your help. Please share this post and video to help identify her before she harms me or others again.”

Forrest, a PhD student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said the incident was the second time he’s been attacked while performing in NYC subway stations in less than a year. 

“I don’t think I can do this anymore. I’m suspending subway performances indefinitely,” he wrote.

Police have not located the suspect, the New York Post reported

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.