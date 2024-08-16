Police: NYC Homeless Woman Attempts to Kidnap 2 Toddlers from Park

A New York City homeless woman allegedly tried to abduct two toddlers from a Manhattan playground in broad daylight, police saying she has a long criminal record full of assaults.

Jessie Pennill, 34, is accused of first targeting a one-year-old from Madison Square Park at noon Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

After the child’s guardian ripped the toddler back out of Pennill’s arms, the homeless woman allegedly grabbed a nearby two-year-old before making a break for the park’s exit, the criminal complaint obtained by the outlet states.

It is unclear if the children are related to each other.

The second child’s caretaker was able to stop the would-be kidnapping by screaming at Pennill to unhand the toddler, police said.

It has not been confirmed if the two adults watching the children were parents or babysitters.

Pennill was arrested and later charged with attempted kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, and is reportedly being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Her last arrest was on July 12, when she allegedly “randomly” punched someone in the face in East Harlem, the New York Post reported.

She also has six assaults on her rap sheet dating back to 2011, police said.

Pennill is due in court again on August 20.