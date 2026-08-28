The husband of an Indiana teacher accused of forcing teenagers to participate in an orgy while wearing Scream masks has officially divorced her, according to a report this week.

Brittany Fortinberry, 33, who faces nearly 50 charges in the shocking teacher sexual misconduct case, and her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, finalized their divorce this week, TMZ reported Thursday.

The case is one of the most bizarre examples of what experts call “educator sexual misconduct” that has become “rampant” in the past two decades in the U.S., according to an investigation in March by Breitbart News.

Police charged Fortinberry in 2025 with grooming students as young as 13 with alcohol and magic mushrooms before having sex with them, according to county prosecutors.

She was a teacher in the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, a district of some 4,500 students located about 30 miles south of Indianapolis.

In at least one incident, she allegedly had the boys wear the disturbing masks from the Scream movie franchise, police said.

Fortinberry’s husband filed for divorce more than a year ago.

“Per the settlement, Brittany will be awarded her clothes, shoes, and makeup. Her ex walked away with a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica and a Toyota 4Runner,” according to TMZ, which also reported the couple sold their home and split the proceeds.

Her ex has sole custody of their child but she can regain custody following her release, “assuming no other restrictions are in place” by authorities, the outlet reported.

The investigation into the teacher began in August 2024 after two students reported Fortinberry had allegedly sent inappropriate videos involving sex toys, a stripper pole in her home, and nude images through Instagram, news outlets’ reporting on the case and arrest affidavit revealed.

Fortinberry faces 47 charges in the alleged sex crimes, including sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of material harmful to minors, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She could face life behind bars if convicted, prosecutors have said.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets, which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more