VIDEO — Sheriff: California Man Who Claimed ICE Agents Took His Wife Is Charged with Her Murder

A man who allegedly told law enforcement his wife was taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents is now accused of brutally murdering her in California.

The suspect was identified as Gurinder Gill of Sacramento County who was arrested October 14 and booked into jail on murder charges, WISN reported Monday.

The victim was identified as Jasmine Gill who the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said was reported missing October 4 by her cousin:

During the initial investigation, Jasmine’s husband, Gurinder Gill, claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence. Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence. As the investigation progressed, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified several inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements about his wife’s disappearance. Detectives learned that Jasmine and Gurinder were engaged in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.

Burned human remains found in El Dorado County on October 1 were later confirmed to be Jasmine Gill and detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Authorities said jewelry found with the human remains helped identify them as the woman who was mother to an 8-month-old baby.

A neighbor who lived near the Gill home told Fox 40, “She was a very good lady. Very gentle, very nice,” but reserved.

The neighbor also said she was concerned about what was going on inside the home.

“We noticed she was like, scared of something. Not saying anything, always staying to herself, not talking to anybody in the street, just going to walk and back to the house,” the neighbor continued:

Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Edward Igoe said it was an “absolutely unfortunate worst-case scenario event.”

“We would just ask anybody that might be in any type of abusive relationship, obviously, to give us a call so we can attempt to mitigate whatever they have going on. In this specific instance, good detective work was able to determine that obviously something was awry here and with that identify Jasmine’s remains, as well as the person that did this to her,” he added.

The agency also noted the suspect was ineligible for bail.