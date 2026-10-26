A man who swallowed over $760,000 worth of jewelry from a Tiffany & Co. store in Orlando, Florida, has been found guilty of robbery.

A jury found the man, identified as Jaythan Gilder, guilty of robbery and grand theft after the heist at Mall at Millenia in February 2025, the office of State Attorney Monique H. Worrell announced Thursday.

The office’s press release said:

Gilder posed as a representative negotiating a jewelry purchase on behalf of a professional basketball player before grabbing merchandise valued at over $760,000 and using force against a store employee as he attempted to escape. After his arrest, Gilder swallowed the stolen earrings in an attempt to conceal the evidence, and authorities monitored him for nearly two weeks before recovering the jewelry.

Minutes before he fled the store, Gilder had been taken to a private room to view the jewelry and injured the employee when he ran away, WESH reported Friday.

When Florida Highway Patrol Officers pulled him over outside Orlando, they said he swallowed the items to conceal the evidence inside his stomach.

Video footage showed the moment an officer realized Gilder had the jewelry inside his mouth. The officers held him down and tried to get him to produce the stolen items.

“Spit it out!” the officers repeatedly told him while trying to prevent Gilder from swallowing the items. However, they were unable to fish out the jewelry.

“He swallowed it, whatever it was,” one of the officers said:

Gilder was scheduled for sentencing in early December.

According to Fox 35, Gilder had been arrested multiple times in the past:

“This case involved not only a significant financial loss, but also the safety of employees who were confronted with violence while simply doing their jobs. This verdict sends a clear message that violence and theft will not be tolerated in our community,” Worrell said. “I commend the prosecutors who presented this case, along with the Orlando Police Department and all law enforcement partners whose work helped bring this defendant to justice. Our office remains committed to holding individuals accountable when their actions threaten the safety of others and undermine the security our community deserves.”